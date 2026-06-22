Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 998.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,724 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 997,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.87% of Leidos worth $170,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $31,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $177.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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