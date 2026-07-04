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Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stake Lessened by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Leidos logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management cut its stake in Leidos by 20.2% in the first quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares valued at about $7.1 million.
  • Insiders sold shares recently, including director Gary Stephen May and insider Elizabeth A. Porter, while institutional investors still own 76.12% of the stock.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally positive: Leidos has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, though several firms trimmed price targets; the shares were also trading near $108.58, well below the 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Leidos were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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