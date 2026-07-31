Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E20 Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. E20 Capital Ltd now owns 132,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Norris Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,064,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 6,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $874.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $987.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $975.48 and a 200 day moving average of $638.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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