LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular makes up 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.26% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $131,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $161,224,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $76,245,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 732,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,392,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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