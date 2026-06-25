Lennox International, Inc. $LII Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,797 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Lennox International worth $26,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company's stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lennox International by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $551.33 on Thursday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.06 and a 12-month high of $689.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $575.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennox International

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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