Leonteq Securities AG Acquires 16,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,931 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leonteq Securities AG's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Adobe were worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $386.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here