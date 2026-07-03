Leonteq Securities AG Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 955.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $683,661,000 after acquiring an additional 291,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $521,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $474,495,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $432,062,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of LITE opened at $728.32 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $895.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.93 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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