Leonteq Securities AG Buys 22,763 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Leonteq Securities AG grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,075 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $95.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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