Leonteq Securities AG Buys 29,116 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 1,336.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tempus AI by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. The business's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $634,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,630. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $383,541.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 128,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,650,435.05. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 572,759 shares of company stock valued at $29,238,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

See Also

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