Leonteq Securities AG Buys 8,492 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9,131.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.36. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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