Leonteq Securities AG Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 152.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,227,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,349.90 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,238.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.30.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,518.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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