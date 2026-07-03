Leonteq Securities AG Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,023 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 9.8%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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