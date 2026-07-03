Leonteq Securities AG Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE LMT opened at $544.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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