Leonteq Securities AG Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $473.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.36 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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