Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.12 Million in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,763 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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