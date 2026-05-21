Leonteq Securities AG Invests $2.21 Million in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9%

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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