Leonteq Securities AG Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Leonteq Securities AG lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,004.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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