Leonteq Securities AG Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 29.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,501,479.92. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,800. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,078.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,035.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

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