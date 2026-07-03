Leonteq Securities AG Purchases 21,618 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 199.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Block were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Block by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,305,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,387,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Block Stock Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $78.71 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Block in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $555,369.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 601,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,874,146.02. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,773 shares of company stock worth $22,057,296. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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