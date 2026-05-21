Leonteq Securities AG Purchases Shares of 31,536 KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,536 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $170,736,000 after buying an additional 65,178 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 285,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,923,950. This trade represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE KKR opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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