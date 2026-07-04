Leonteq Securities AG Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 16,773.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after purchasing an additional 953,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 7,521,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Edison International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $364,341,000 after buying an additional 662,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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