Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,228,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,553 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,098,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,670,000 after acquiring an additional 794,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company's stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CAVA Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CAVA opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $721,259.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,148,589.50. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 5,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $399,662.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $733,215.70. This trade represents a 35.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,420. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CAVA Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded CAVA Group from hold to buy, reinforcing the optimistic post-earnings sentiment around the stock. Argus upgrade coverage

Argus upgraded CAVA Group from hold to buy, reinforcing the optimistic post-earnings sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continued to lean bullish, with Piper Sandler reaffirming a buy rating, Roth MKM reiterating buy, and TD Cowen maintaining a buy call. Piper Sandler coverage

Analyst commentary continued to lean bullish, with Piper Sandler reaffirming a buy rating, Roth MKM reiterating buy, and TD Cowen maintaining a buy call. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted strong Q1 results, including 9.7% same-restaurant sales growth and improved operating leverage, which supports the case for continued fundamental momentum. Seeking Alpha article

Recent coverage highlighted strong Q1 results, including 9.7% same-restaurant sales growth and improved operating leverage, which supports the case for continued fundamental momentum. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $84 from $80 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but also valuation caution. DA Davidson price target update

DA Davidson raised its price target to $84 from $80 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but also valuation caution. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling was disclosed by CAO Adam David Phillips and insider Kelly Costanza, though Costanza’s sale was tied to tax withholding on vesting equity awards, making the signal less negative than a discretionary sale. SEC filing

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAVA Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here