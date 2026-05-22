Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,028 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $299.38 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $311.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here