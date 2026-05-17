Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Agnico Eagle Mines slides as gold pulls back sharply on higher yields and a stronger dollar

Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating.

Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark.

Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Central Banks Buy Bullion

A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports also pointed to Agnico Eagle’s large Ontario growth plan and continued analyst price-target activity, but these are longer-term themes and do not appear to be the main driver of today’s move.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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