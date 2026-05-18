Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 60,224 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,748,355,000 after buying an additional 15,405,762 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $178,004,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $560,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $666,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,233 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.0%

PAAS stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Key Stories Impacting Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and $64 price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. PAAS stock page

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. PAAS stock page

National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. PAAS stock page

Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates.

Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst upgrades, PAAS has also been under pressure from a pullback in silver prices and ongoing operational-risk headlines in Mexico, which may be capping near-term upside. Article on silver pullback and Mexico risk

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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