Lexington Hill Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lexington Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Lexington Hill Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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