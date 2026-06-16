LFG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $766,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.3%

PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here