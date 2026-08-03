LFG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

LFG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23.

Rio Tinto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $2.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 438.0%.

More Rio Tinto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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