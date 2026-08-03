LFG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $127.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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