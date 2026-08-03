LFG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,863 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $28,781,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,772,477.72. This represents a 42.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $6,394,977.63. Following the sale, the president directly owned 92,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,601.21. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter performance has strengthened investor confidence: earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue reached $48.03 billion versus expectations of $47.01 billion. The company maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14, and analysts estimate approximately $13.27 in full-year EPS. Detroit’s Divided Quarter

GM’s second-quarter performance has strengthened investor confidence: earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue reached $48.03 billion versus expectations of $47.01 billion. The company maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14, and analysts estimate approximately $13.27 in full-year EPS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their GM earnings forecasts, while Tigress Financial reportedly reiterated a strong-buy rating and lifted its price target to $130. The revisions provide additional support for the recent rally and reflect expectations for stronger margins and cash flow. FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted

Analysts raised their GM earnings forecasts, while Tigress Financial reportedly reiterated a strong-buy rating and lifted its price target to $130. The revisions provide additional support for the recent rally and reflect expectations for stronger margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: GM plans to introduce a more deeply integrated in-vehicle AI assistant later this year. The technology could improve the customer experience and create opportunities in connected-car services, although financial benefits are likely to develop gradually. GM to launch new in-vehicle AI system

GM plans to introduce a more deeply integrated in-vehicle AI assistant later this year. The technology could improve the customer experience and create opportunities in connected-car services, although financial benefits are likely to develop gradually. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests GM is outperforming Ford in a market where auto-loan rates above 8% are pressuring demand. Resilient North American operations and efforts to strengthen the supply chain could help GM protect margins amid consumer price sensitivity. General Motors is driving toward supply chain resiliency

Coverage suggests GM is outperforming Ford in a market where auto-loan rates above 8% are pressuring demand. Resilient North American operations and efforts to strengthen the supply chain could help GM protect margins amid consumer price sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: GM shares are close to their 52-week high after a substantial advance. Improving estimates support the valuation, but the elevated price may also encourage profit-taking.

GM shares are close to their 52-week high after a substantial advance. Improving estimates support the valuation, but the elevated price may also encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: GM and Ford are discussing electric vehicles less prominently with investors than they did several years ago. The shift may reduce near-term spending risk, but it also raises questions about GM’s long-term EV competitiveness and growth strategy. GM and Ford are talking less and less about EVs

GM and Ford are discussing electric vehicles less prominently with investors than they did several years ago. The shift may reduce near-term spending risk, but it also raises questions about GM’s long-term EV competitiveness and growth strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary urges skepticism toward GM’s attempts to expand beyond vehicle manufacturing, citing automakers’ mixed diversification record. Tariff uncertainty and the possibility of higher costs also remain risks to profitability. Ford and GM Attempts to Go Beyond Cars Deserve Skepticism

General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

General Motors stock opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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