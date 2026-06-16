LFG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,428 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $583.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average is $142.73. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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