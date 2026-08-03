LFG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $47.20 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here