LFG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. AGNC Investment comprises 1.9% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGNC Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGNC Investment wasn't on the list.

While AGNC Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here