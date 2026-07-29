LGN $LGN Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 270,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of LGN worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of LGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,887,000.

LGN Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of LGN opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. LGN has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGN will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LGN from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LGN from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LGN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LGN in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of LGN from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGN has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGN

About LGN

Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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