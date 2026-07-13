LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $3.05 Million in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Kohl's at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 3,123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the third quarter worth approximately $17,125,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.40. Kohl's Corporation has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Kohl's

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

See Also

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