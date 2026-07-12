LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.12% of Liquidia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock worth $194,783,000 after buying an additional 4,326,876 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $38,887,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 600.4% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,316,000 after buying an additional 1,200,869 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $12,571,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $9,569,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Liquidia Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of LQDA traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,264. Liquidia Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.Liquidia's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In related news, insider Sarah Krepp sold 24,880 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $1,748,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,564,531.64. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 780,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,139,108.62. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,197,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,832,158. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Further Reading

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