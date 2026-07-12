LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 38,551 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Article Title

Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Oracle may be facing concentration risk in its backlog and investor concern over the scale of spending required to support AI growth, which is keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $140.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,697,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,610. The firm has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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