LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 68,842 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 299.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,845 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5%

ANET traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,583,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,050. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.68 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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