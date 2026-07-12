LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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