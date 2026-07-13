LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,383 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Weiss Ratings cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.0%

DKS stock opened at $218.07 on Monday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $224.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.35.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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