LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 60,700 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.06% of CLEAR Secure worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 62.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YOU

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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