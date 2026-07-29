Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,528 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 0.8% of Readystate Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,926 shares of the company's stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 387,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 50.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 121,480 shares of the company's stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on LBRDK

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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