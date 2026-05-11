Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A worth $163,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 4.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 51.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,943 shares of the company's stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLYVA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLYVA

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading

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