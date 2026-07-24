Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,427 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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