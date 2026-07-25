Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,258 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,179,000 after buying an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,509,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,570,647,000 after acquiring an additional 221,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,579 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $790,344,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CAH opened at $227.96 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average is $214.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $243.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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