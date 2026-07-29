Lido Advisors LLC Sells 17,197 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Zscaler were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.89, a PEG ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $74,001.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,398 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,473.76. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 16,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $155.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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