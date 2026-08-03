Lido Advisors LLC Sells 68,318 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,318 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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