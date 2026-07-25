Lido Advisors LLC Sells 7,554 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after buying an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock worth $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 937,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in American Electric Power by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,174,903 shares of the company's stock worth $135,479,000 after acquiring an additional 927,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth.

KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Article Title Article Title

Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Article Title

KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets issued a pessimistic outlook on AEP’s stock price, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the broader bullish analyst tone. Article Title

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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