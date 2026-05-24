Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 488,762 Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 488,762 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,335,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Rollins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Rollins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.20.

View Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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