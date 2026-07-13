Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 401.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $151.30 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average is $156.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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